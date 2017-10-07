Top Stories
Nelly Arrested for Allegedly Raping Woman on His Tour Bus

Brooklyn Beckham Kisses Chloe Moretz at Soccer Match in Ireland (Video)

Another Day, Another Set of Jamie Dornan Photos on the Golf Course!

'American Horror Story' to Air Mass Shooting Scene on Tuesday

Sat, 07 October 2017 at 5:10 pm

Chloe Bennet, Clark Gregg, & Co-Stars Announce 'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.' Season 5 Premiere Date

Clark Gregg and Chloe Bennet brought Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. to 2017 New York Comic Con!

The 55-year-old actor and the 25-year-old actress spoke on stage during the series’ panel on Saturday (October 7) in New York City.

They were joined by their co-stars Ming-Na Wen, Iain De Caestecker, Elizabeth Henstridge, Henry Simmons, and Natalia Cordova-Buckley.

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. will return for an explosive fifth season with a special two-hour premiere on December 1 at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.

“We’re so proud of the way that Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. has grown creatively every season,” said Channing Dungey, president of ABC Entertainment. “The series is a top performer for us especially in delayed viewing where we see almost triple-digit increases. Season five is their strongest season yet, and we can’t wait for the fans to see it. We feel that the move to Friday, creating a ‘genre night’ on ABC, appeals to the show’s loyal fan base.”

We can’t wait to watch all of the secrets and mysteries of the Strategic Homeland Intervention, Enforcement and Logistics Division unfold in space!

15+ pictures inside of the Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. cast at the event…

