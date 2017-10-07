Chrissy Teigen Adorably Introduces Luna to New Puppy Pepper!

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have expanded their puppy pack!

The couple just adopted a brand new bulldog puppy, who they named Pepper!

The little pup joins the family’s two other dogs – Pippa and Buddy.

Chrissy took to her Instagram to share an adorable photo of the couple’s daughter Luna and Pepper getting to know each other.

It looks like Luna will be a big help with the new puppy, as Chrissy recently revealed that Luna‘s first chore ever was feeding the family’s dogs!

Check out the sweet photo of Luna and Pepper below…

Pictured inside: Chrissy taking a call while heading through LAX airport on Friday (October 6) in Los Angeles.