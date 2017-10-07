Demi Lovato Slays in All-Red Outfit, Flashes Glimpse of Her Bra

Demi Lovato is slaying the streets with her red-hot style today!

The 25-year-old “Tell Me You Love Me” crooner was seen exiting her hotel on Saturday (October 7) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Demi Lovato

She rocked a red corduroy top, which she wore partially unbuttoned to give a glimpse of her printed bra.

Demi also wore matching shorts with pant legs attached to them via silver clips.

She completed her look with metallic peep-toe heels, matching nails, and big hoop earrings, styling her hair into a half-up bun.

Demi stopped to greet some fans on her way to her ride.

ICYMI, Demi recently addressed Nick Jonas dating rumors!