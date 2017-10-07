Demi Lovato Slays in All-Red Outfit, Flashes Glimpse of Her Bra
Demi Lovato is slaying the streets with her red-hot style today!
The 25-year-old “Tell Me You Love Me” crooner was seen exiting her hotel on Saturday (October 7) in New York City.
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Demi Lovato
She rocked a red corduroy top, which she wore partially unbuttoned to give a glimpse of her printed bra.
Demi also wore matching shorts with pant legs attached to them via silver clips.
She completed her look with metallic peep-toe heels, matching nails, and big hoop earrings, styling her hair into a half-up bun.
Demi stopped to greet some fans on her way to her ride.
