Top Stories
Nelly Arrested for Allegedly Raping Woman on His Tour Bus

Nelly Arrested for Allegedly Raping Woman on His Tour Bus

Brooklyn Beckham Kisses Chloe Moretz at Soccer Match in Ireland (Video)

Brooklyn Beckham Kisses Chloe Moretz at Soccer Match in Ireland (Video)

Another Day, Another Set of Jamie Dornan Photos on the Golf Course!

Another Day, Another Set of Jamie Dornan Photos on the Golf Course!

'American Horror Story' to Air Mass Shooting Scene on Tuesday

'American Horror Story' to Air Mass Shooting Scene on Tuesday

Sat, 07 October 2017 at 6:17 pm

Demi Lovato Slays in All-Red Outfit, Flashes Glimpse of Her Bra

Demi Lovato Slays in All-Red Outfit, Flashes Glimpse of Her Bra

Demi Lovato is slaying the streets with her red-hot style today!

The 25-year-old “Tell Me You Love Me” crooner was seen exiting her hotel on Saturday (October 7) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Demi Lovato

She rocked a red corduroy top, which she wore partially unbuttoned to give a glimpse of her printed bra.

Demi also wore matching shorts with pant legs attached to them via silver clips.

She completed her look with metallic peep-toe heels, matching nails, and big hoop earrings, styling her hair into a half-up bun.

Demi stopped to greet some fans on her way to her ride.

ICYMI, Demi recently addressed Nick Jonas dating rumors!
Just Jared on Facebook
demi lovato rocks her red hot street style while out in nyc 01
demi lovato rocks her red hot street style while out in nyc 02
demi lovato rocks her red hot street style while out in nyc 03
demi lovato rocks her red hot street style while out in nyc 04
demi lovato rocks her red hot street style while out in nyc 05
demi lovato rocks her red hot street style while out in nyc 06
demi lovato rocks her red hot street style while out in nyc 07
demi lovato rocks her red hot street style while out in nyc 08
demi lovato rocks her red hot street style while out in nyc 09

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Demi Lovato

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • American Horror Story has a big choice to make about next week's episode - TMZ
  • You need to see Jacob Sartorius' new music video - Just Jared Jr
  • Ryan Gosling remembering his dog will have you in tears - TooFab
  • Harrison Ford had some hilarious moments on the Blade Runner 2049 press tour - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Riverdale just added a new cast member - Just Jared Jr