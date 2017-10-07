Top Stories
Nelly Arrested for Allegedly Raping Woman on His Tour Bus

Nelly Arrested for Allegedly Raping Woman on His Tour Bus

Brooklyn Beckham Kisses Chloe Moretz at Soccer Match in Ireland (Video)

Brooklyn Beckham Kisses Chloe Moretz at Soccer Match in Ireland (Video)

Another Day, Another Set of Jamie Dornan Photos on the Golf Course!

Another Day, Another Set of Jamie Dornan Photos on the Golf Course!

'American Horror Story' to Air Mass Shooting Scene on Tuesday

'American Horror Story' to Air Mass Shooting Scene on Tuesday

Sat, 07 October 2017 at 1:56 pm

Emma Stone Lands Louis Vuitton Deal, Debuts 'Battle of the Sexes' in London!

Emma Stone Lands Louis Vuitton Deal, Debuts 'Battle of the Sexes' in London!

Emma Stone hits the red carpet at the premiere of her movie Battle of the Sexes during the 2017 BFI London Film Festival on Saturday (October 7) in London, England.

The 28-year-old Oscar-winning actress was joined at the event by co-stars Andrea Riseborough and Elisabeth Shue, as well as the film’s subject Billie Jean King.

It was just revealed that Emma has reportedly landed a deal to be the new face of Louis Vuitton.

“LVMH has been pursuing Emma for nearly a year, she was initially reluctant, but now she has agreed to be the face of the brand for two years for a figure between $6 and $10 million,” a source told Page Six.

FYI: Andrea is wearing a Ralph Lauren Collection gown.
Just Jared on Facebook
emma stone battle of the sexes london premiere 01
emma stone battle of the sexes london premiere 02
emma stone battle of the sexes london premiere 03
emma stone battle of the sexes london premiere 04
emma stone battle of the sexes london premiere 05
emma stone battle of the sexes london premiere 06
emma stone battle of the sexes london premiere 07
emma stone battle of the sexes london premiere 08
emma stone battle of the sexes london premiere 09
emma stone battle of the sexes london premiere 10
emma stone battle of the sexes london premiere 11
emma stone battle of the sexes london premiere 12
emma stone battle of the sexes london premiere 13
emma stone battle of the sexes london premiere 14
emma stone battle of the sexes london premiere 15
emma stone battle of the sexes london premiere 16
emma stone battle of the sexes london premiere 17
emma stone battle of the sexes london premiere 18
emma stone battle of the sexes london premiere 19
emma stone battle of the sexes london premiere 20
emma stone battle of the sexes london premiere 21
emma stone battle of the sexes london premiere 22
emma stone battle of the sexes london premiere 23
emma stone battle of the sexes london premiere 24
emma stone battle of the sexes london premiere 25
emma stone battle of the sexes london premiere 26

Photos: WENN
Posted to: Andrea Riseborough, Billie Jean King, Elisabeth Shue, Emma Stone

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • American Horror Story has a big choice to make about next week's episode - TMZ
  • You need to see Jacob Sartorius' new music video - Just Jared Jr
  • Ryan Gosling remembering his dog will have you in tears - TooFab
  • Harrison Ford had some hilarious moments on the Blade Runner 2049 press tour - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Riverdale just added a new cast member - Just Jared Jr