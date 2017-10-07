Emma Stone Lands Louis Vuitton Deal, Debuts 'Battle of the Sexes' in London!

Emma Stone hits the red carpet at the premiere of her movie Battle of the Sexes during the 2017 BFI London Film Festival on Saturday (October 7) in London, England.

The 28-year-old Oscar-winning actress was joined at the event by co-stars Andrea Riseborough and Elisabeth Shue, as well as the film’s subject Billie Jean King.

It was just revealed that Emma has reportedly landed a deal to be the new face of Louis Vuitton.

“LVMH has been pursuing Emma for nearly a year, she was initially reluctant, but now she has agreed to be the face of the brand for two years for a figure between $6 and $10 million,” a source told Page Six.

FYI: Andrea is wearing a Ralph Lauren Collection gown.