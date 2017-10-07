Foo Fighters Say Filming 'Carpool Karaoke' was a 'Little Uncomfortable'

The guys of the Foo Fighters are sharing some details on their Carpool Karaoke segment.

in a recent interview with NME, the band members of Dave Grohl-fronted band said that filming the segment with host James Corden was “a little uncomfortable.”

“By hour three in dude’s car it got less fun,” guitarist Pat Smear told NME. “It kinda went on. When we stopped at Guitar Centre, that felt like we were done, but it was like ‘this is halfway’.”

Dave went on to say that he felt uncomfortable singing his own songs.

“Oh he definitely is [a music lover],” Dave said of James. “And he’s a very nice guy. But y’know, I don’t mind singing my own songs at Glastonbury or The O2 but if I had to sing you a song right now I’d be too embarrassed.”