Bella Thorne Has a Crush on Camila Cabello!

Ryan Gosling Talks About Dog George's Death for First Time (Video)

Harvey Weinstein's Lawyer Reveals Her Thoughts on His Situation

Sat, 07 October 2017 at 2:24 am

Gal Gadot & Sam Smith Are So Ready For 'Saturday Night Live'

Gal Gadot and Sam Smith are ready to take on Saturday Night Live this weekend!

The 32-year-old Wonder Woman actress is set to take on hosting duties while Sam will serve as musical guest for this weekend’s (October 7) episode.

In a pair of hilarious promos for the episode with SNL cast member Kenan Thompson, Gal just can’t seem to compare to Sam!

“You are such a natural beauty. I mean you are almost wearing no makeup,” Kenan says.

When Gal thanks him for the compliment, Kenan hilariously replies that he was talking to Sam, who offers some beauty tips!

Check out the funny promos below…
