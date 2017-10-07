Top Stories
Sat, 07 October 2017 at 9:22 pm

Gregg Sulkin Pens Heartfelt Message to Fans After Dropping 'Runaways' Trailer

Gregg Sulkin Pens Heartfelt Message to Fans After Dropping 'Runaways' Trailer

Gregg Sulkin showed off his cool style at 2017 New York Comic Con!

The 25-year-old actor took the stage during Hulu’s Runaways panel on Friday (October 6) at Jacob Javits Center in New York City.

He rocked a shiny black, grey, and red jacket that featured fun designs.

Gregg was joined by his co-stars Rhenzy Feliz, Lyrica Okano, Virginia Gardner, Ariela Barer, and Allegra Acosta, as well as executive producers Jeph Loeb, Josh Schwartz, and Stephanie Savage.

“NYC Comic Con – Thank you. Thank you for giving us the most incredible & unexpected ‘rapturous’ reception last night,” Gregg shared on Instagram. “We’ve worked so hard over the last few months to deliver something that would make you all proud, and I am so excited that it seems that we may have achieved that from the reaction of the reviews and those who attended last nights exclusive surprise screening of episode 1 :).”

“Since our trailer was released yesterday, we have been trending on YouTube, Facebook & Twitter & has over 1 million views in 24 hours,” he added. “I couldn’t be more grateful. My ask is this: please join me on this journey. Please get ready for November 21st as @marvelsrunaways is coming to @hulu. I hope this is a very exciting new chapter in my life & you are all part of it.”

Don’t miss Marvel’s Runaways it when it premieres on November 21, and watch the trailer here!

ICYMI, check out Gregg‘s new feature for our online magazine RAW.

15+ pictures inside of Gregg Sulkin and his co-stars at the event…

