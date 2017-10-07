Harrison Ford Shows Some Muscle While Running Errands

Harrison Ford put his muscles on display while out in LA!

The 75-year-old actor was spotted heading out of a CVS on Friday afternoon (October 6) in Santa Monica, Calif.

Harrison showed off his incredibly toned arm muscles in a tight grey tee while leaving the pharmacy.

He has been keeping busy promoting his new film Blade Runner 2049 with co-star Ryan Gosling.

Fans are loving one recent interview in particular, where Harrison and Ryan can’t stop laughing with their hysterical interviewer.

Make sure to check out the super funny segment!