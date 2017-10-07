Jamie Dornan Hits Out of the Bunker During Day Three of Golf Tournament in Scotland

Jamie Dornan hits a shot out of the bunker while playing in day three of the 2017 Alfred Dunhill Championship on Saturday (October 7) at Kingsbarns in St. Andrews, Scotland.

The 35-year-old actor has been playing all week long with professional golfer Tyrrell Hatton.

The tournament happens at a different course in Scotland each day. Jamie was seen wearing a blue sweater and hat while playing at Carnoustie. See those pics in the gallery!

