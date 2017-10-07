Top Stories
Bella Thorne Has a Crush on Camila Cabello!

Bella Thorne Has a Crush on Camila Cabello!

Ryan Gosling Talks About Dog George's Death for First Time (Video)

Ryan Gosling Talks About Dog George's Death for First Time (Video)

Harvey Weinstein's Lawyer Reveals Her Thoughts on His Situation

Harvey Weinstein's Lawyer Reveals Her Thoughts on His Situation

Sat, 07 October 2017 at 11:09 am

Jamie Dornan Hits Out of the Bunker During Day Three of Golf Tournament in Scotland

Jamie Dornan Hits Out of the Bunker During Day Three of Golf Tournament in Scotland

Jamie Dornan hits a shot out of the bunker while playing in day three of the 2017 Alfred Dunhill Championship on Saturday (October 7) at Kingsbarns in St. Andrews, Scotland.

The 35-year-old actor has been playing all week long with professional golfer Tyrrell Hatton.

The tournament happens at a different course in Scotland each day. Jamie was seen wearing a blue sweater and hat while playing at Carnoustie. See those pics in the gallery!

Make sure to also check out the pics from the first day of the tournament.
Just Jared on Facebook
jamie dornan hits out of a bunker alfred dunhill championship 01
jamie dornan hits out of a bunker alfred dunhill championship 02
jamie dornan hits out of a bunker alfred dunhill championship 03
jamie dornan hits out of a bunker alfred dunhill championship 04
jamie dornan hits out of a bunker alfred dunhill championship 05
jamie dornan hits out of a bunker alfred dunhill championship 06
jamie dornan hits out of a bunker alfred dunhill championship 07
jamie dornan hits out of a bunker alfred dunhill championship 08
jamie dornan hits out of a bunker alfred dunhill championship 09
jamie dornan hits out of a bunker alfred dunhill championship 10
jamie dornan hits out of a bunker alfred dunhill championship 11
jamie dornan hits out of a bunker alfred dunhill championship 12
jamie dornan hits out of a bunker alfred dunhill championship 13
jamie dornan hits out of a bunker alfred dunhill championship 14
jamie dornan hits out of a bunker alfred dunhill championship 15
jamie dornan hits out of a bunker alfred dunhill championship 16
jamie dornan hits out of a bunker alfred dunhill championship 17
jamie dornan hits out of a bunker alfred dunhill championship 18
jamie dornan hits out of a bunker alfred dunhill championship 19
jamie dornan hits out of a bunker alfred dunhill championship 20
jamie dornan hits out of a bunker alfred dunhill championship 21
jamie dornan hits out of a bunker alfred dunhill championship 22
jamie dornan hits out of a bunker alfred dunhill championship 23
jamie dornan hits out of a bunker alfred dunhill championship 24

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Jamie Dornan

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • American Horror Story has a big choice to make about next week's episode - TMZ
  • You need to see Jacob Sartorius' new music video - Just Jared Jr
  • Ryan Gosling remembering his dog will have you in tears - TooFab
  • Harrison Ford had some hilarious moments on the Blade Runner 2049 press tour - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Riverdale just added a new cast member - Just Jared Jr