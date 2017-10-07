Top Stories
Sat, 07 October 2017 at 11:13 pm

Jeffrey Dean Morgan & Norman Reedus Join 'Walking Dead' Cast at NYC Comic Con!

Jeffrey Dean Morgan & Norman Reedus Join 'Walking Dead' Cast at NYC Comic Con!

Andrew Lincoln joins Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Norman Reedus at The Walking Dead Town Hall discussion with SiriusXM Radio on Saturday afternoon (October 7) in New York City.

The guys were joined by fellow co-stars Lennie James and Melissa McBride as they shared some details on the upcoming eighth season of the hit show.

Later that day, the co-stars joined castmates Tom Payne and Gale Anne Hurd at the 2017 Comic Con Walking Dead panel hosted by Chris Hardwick.

During the panel, the cast shared that a crossover between The Walking Dead and Fear the Walking Dead is officially in the works!

Season 8 of The Walking Dead premieres on Sunday, October 22.

10+ pictures inside of the cast at the event…
