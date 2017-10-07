Top Stories
Sat, 07 October 2017 at 12:17 am

Katie Holmes & Irina Shayk Attend Intimissimi On Ice in Italy!

Katie Holmes & Irina Shayk Attend Intimissimi On Ice in Italy!

Katie Holmes and Irina Shayk stepped out for a unique opera performance in Italy!

The duo attended the opening night of the annual Intimissimi On Ice performance on Friday evening (October 6) in Verona, Italy

The spectacular performance combines world renown ice skaters and celebrated opera singers like Andrea Bocelli.

“So happy to be In Verona ❤ Just arrived for #IntimissimiOnIce…me and mama can’t wait!” Irina wrote on her Instagram.

Katie took to her own Instagram to share a video of Andrea performing, writing, “I am in awe… #andreabocelli #verona”

FYI: Irina is wearing Alexandre Vauthier couture.
