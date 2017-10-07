Top Stories
Bella Thorne Has a Crush on Camila Cabello!

Ryan Gosling Talks About Dog George's Death for First Time (Video)

Harvey Weinstein's Lawyer Reveals Her Thoughts on His Situation

Sat, 07 October 2017 at 12:55 am

Katy Perry Calls For 'Some Freakin' Peace' Following Las Vegas Shooting

Katy Perry took a moment to acknowledge the recent tragic events in Las Vegas during a Witness: The Tour stop.

The 32-year-old entertainer spoke out during her concert on Friday night (October 6) at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

“My wish is for some freakin’ peace! Don’t ya think?” Katy said to the crowd before her song “Part of Me.”

She continued, “This is one of my favorite songs to sing – I want to dedicate it to you guys. You chose to come out and overcome this dumb fear. You chose to come into the community of music and to be together…and be inspired.”

“This week has been crappy. This whole year has been crappy. We’re stronger than that. No one’s gonna steal our joy, are they? We’ve come together tonight just to escape it all a little bit,” Katy concluded.

Photos: Getty
  • Vanity

    is that you Gaga in 2008?

  • CB

    Dumb fear?!? Is that what you say when ppl are afraid of a homicidal monster who took aim at thousands of innocent music fans??? When that happens to you and you’re cowering in absolute terror, we’ll be sure to shake our heads and call your feelings dumb.