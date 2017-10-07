Katy Perry Calls For 'Some Freakin' Peace' Following Las Vegas Shooting

Katy Perry took a moment to acknowledge the recent tragic events in Las Vegas during a Witness: The Tour stop.

The 32-year-old entertainer spoke out during her concert on Friday night (October 6) at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

“My wish is for some freakin’ peace! Don’t ya think?” Katy said to the crowd before her song “Part of Me.”

She continued, “This is one of my favorite songs to sing – I want to dedicate it to you guys. You chose to come out and overcome this dumb fear. You chose to come into the community of music and to be together…and be inspired.”

“This week has been crappy. This whole year has been crappy. We’re stronger than that. No one’s gonna steal our joy, are they? We’ve come together tonight just to escape it all a little bit,” Katy concluded.