Sat, 07 October 2017 at 12:25 pm

Kit Harington's Proposal to Rose Leslie Didn't Go as Planned

Kit Harington's Proposal to Rose Leslie Didn't Go as Planned

Kit Harington is engaged to his longtime love and Game of Thrones co-star Rose Leslie, but his proposal didn’t go exactly as he planned on doing it.

The 30-year-old actor opened up about his engagement during an upcoming episode of the UK’s Jonathan Ross Show.

“I did have some plans to do it, I was going to string up some lights in some trees and do all the romantic stuff, but we were in the country and we were under this beautiful night sky and had a log fire burning and red wine and I blew my load early,” he said.

Kit then realized what he said and added, “Sorry that’s a really bad expression! What I meant to say was, I popped my question a bit early.”

While Kit doesn’t want the wedding to have a Game of Thrones theme, he expects a lot of the cast and crew to be there.

“I rang [the producer] up and I said, ‘I’m getting married and it’s your fault actually.’ I was like, ‘You need to factor in a Game of Thrones wedding by the way.’ They [the cast] have all got to be there, so the whole thing has got to shut down,” he said.
Photos: Getty
