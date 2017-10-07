Top Stories
Nelly Arrested for Allegedly Raping Woman on His Tour Bus

Nelly Arrested for Allegedly Raping Woman on His Tour Bus

Brooklyn Beckham Kisses Chloe Moretz at Soccer Match in Ireland (Video)

Brooklyn Beckham Kisses Chloe Moretz at Soccer Match in Ireland (Video)

Another Day, Another Set of Jamie Dornan Photos on the Golf Course!

Another Day, Another Set of Jamie Dornan Photos on the Golf Course!

'American Horror Story' to Air Mass Shooting Scene on Tuesday

'American Horror Story' to Air Mass Shooting Scene on Tuesday

Sat, 07 October 2017 at 5:52 pm

Lady Gaga Celebrates Late Friend Sonja's Birthday with Touching 'Grigio Girls' Video Tribute

Lady Gaga Celebrates Late Friend Sonja's Birthday with Touching 'Grigio Girls' Video Tribute

Lady Gaga is marking the birthday of her late friend Sonja Durham by sharing a touching video tribute.

In the clip, Gaga is seen playing her song “Grigio Girls” for Sonja for the first time. The song is about their relationship!

Sonja passed away earlier this year following a battle with cancer and Gaga dedicated the song “The Edge of Glory” to her late friend every night during the Joanne Tour this summer.

“Not a day goes by that I don’t miss you. #breastcancerawarenessmonth,” Gaga captioned the video on YouTube.


Happy Birthday Sonja
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: Lady Gaga, Sonja Durham

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • American Horror Story has a big choice to make about next week's episode - TMZ
  • You need to see Jacob Sartorius' new music video - Just Jared Jr
  • Ryan Gosling remembering his dog will have you in tears - TooFab
  • Harrison Ford had some hilarious moments on the Blade Runner 2049 press tour - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Riverdale just added a new cast member - Just Jared Jr