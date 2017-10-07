Lady Gaga Celebrates Late Friend Sonja's Birthday with Touching 'Grigio Girls' Video Tribute

Lady Gaga is marking the birthday of her late friend Sonja Durham by sharing a touching video tribute.

In the clip, Gaga is seen playing her song “Grigio Girls” for Sonja for the first time. The song is about their relationship!

Sonja passed away earlier this year following a battle with cancer and Gaga dedicated the song “The Edge of Glory” to her late friend every night during the Joanne Tour this summer.

“Not a day goes by that I don’t miss you. #breastcancerawarenessmonth,” Gaga captioned the video on YouTube.



Happy Birthday Sonja