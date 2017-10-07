Lily James & Matt Smith Go Biking Around Croatia

Lily James and Matt Smith go for a ride around town on their bikes on Friday (October 6) on the island of Vis in Croatia.

Matt is visiting Lily while she is in town filming the upcoming movie musical Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again.

Lily is playing the younger version of Meryl Streep‘s character Donna in flashbacks that show how she met her daughter Sophie’s (Amanda Seyfried) three possible dads.

