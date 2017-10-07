Top Stories
Nelly Arrested for Allegedly Raping Woman on His Tour Bus

Brooklyn Beckham Kisses Chloe Moretz at Soccer Match in Ireland (Video)

Another Day, Another Set of Jamie Dornan Photos on the Golf Course!

'American Horror Story' to Air Mass Shooting Scene on Tuesday

Sat, 07 October 2017 at 10:28 pm

Matt Damon & Wife Luciana Enjoy Date Night at Coldplay Concert

Matt Damon and wife Luciana show off some cute PDA as they arrive at the Coldplay concert on Friday night (October 6) in Pasadena, Calif.

The 46-year-old Oscar-winning actor and his wife couldn’t keep their hands off of each other as they enjoyed a night out with a few of their friends.

Up next on Matt‘s film slate is Suburbicon – which he stars in alongside Julianne Moore and Oscar Isaac.

The George Clooney-directed film is set to hit theaters on October 27.
