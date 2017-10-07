Matt Damon & Wife Luciana Enjoy Date Night at Coldplay Concert

Matt Damon and wife Luciana show off some cute PDA as they arrive at the Coldplay concert on Friday night (October 6) in Pasadena, Calif.

The 46-year-old Oscar-winning actor and his wife couldn’t keep their hands off of each other as they enjoyed a night out with a few of their friends.

Up next on Matt‘s film slate is Suburbicon – which he stars in alongside Julianne Moore and Oscar Isaac.

The George Clooney-directed film is set to hit theaters on October 27.