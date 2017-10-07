Miley Cyrus Competes in 'Lip Sync Battle' with Jimmy Fallon - Watch Now!

Miley Cyrus is wrapping up her week-long takeover on The Tonight Show by battling Jimmy Fallon in a “Lip Sync Battle” segment!

The 24-year-old entertainer competed against the host during the episode on Friday (October 6) in New York City.

Jimmy kicked things off with a performance of Julia Michaels‘ “Issues” while using puppets inspired by America’s Got Talent winner, singing ventriloquist Darci Lynne Farmer. His second song was Hole‘s “Violet.”

Miley was declared the winner for her performances of Portugal. The Man‘s “Feel It Still” and Talking Heads‘ “Once in a Lifetime.” Watch the video below!



Lip Sync Battle with Miley Cyrus