Top Stories
Bella Thorne Has a Crush on Camila Cabello!

Bella Thorne Has a Crush on Camila Cabello!

Ryan Gosling Talks About Dog George's Death for First Time (Video)

Ryan Gosling Talks About Dog George's Death for First Time (Video)

Harvey Weinstein's Lawyer Reveals Her Thoughts on His Situation

Harvey Weinstein's Lawyer Reveals Her Thoughts on His Situation

Sat, 07 October 2017 at 10:39 am

Miley Cyrus Competes in 'Lip Sync Battle' with Jimmy Fallon - Watch Now!

Miley Cyrus Competes in 'Lip Sync Battle' with Jimmy Fallon - Watch Now!

Miley Cyrus is wrapping up her week-long takeover on The Tonight Show by battling Jimmy Fallon in a “Lip Sync Battle” segment!

The 24-year-old entertainer competed against the host during the episode on Friday (October 6) in New York City.

Jimmy kicked things off with a performance of Julia Michaels‘ “Issues” while using puppets inspired by America’s Got Talent winner, singing ventriloquist Darci Lynne Farmer. His second song was Hole‘s “Violet.”

Miley was declared the winner for her performances of Portugal. The Man‘s “Feel It Still” and Talking Heads‘ “Once in a Lifetime.” Watch the video below!


Lip Sync Battle with Miley Cyrus
Just Jared on Facebook
miley cyrus jimmy fallon lip sync battle 01
miley cyrus jimmy fallon lip sync battle 02
miley cyrus jimmy fallon lip sync battle 03

Photos: NBC
Posted to: Jimmy Fallon, Lip Sync Battle, Miley Cyrus

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • American Horror Story has a big choice to make about next week's episode - TMZ
  • You need to see Jacob Sartorius' new music video - Just Jared Jr
  • Ryan Gosling remembering his dog will have you in tears - TooFab
  • Harrison Ford had some hilarious moments on the Blade Runner 2049 press tour - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Riverdale just added a new cast member - Just Jared Jr