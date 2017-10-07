Top Stories
Nelly Arrested for Allegedly Raping Woman on His Tour Bus

Brooklyn Beckham Kisses Chloe Moretz at Soccer Match in Ireland (Video)

Another Day, Another Set of Jamie Dornan Photos on the Golf Course!

'American Horror Story' to Air Mass Shooting Scene on Tuesday

Sat, 07 October 2017 at 1:36 pm

Miley Cyrus Sings 'New York State of Mind' with Billy Joel at MSG for 'Tonight Show' Takeover (Video)

Miley Cyrus performed on stage with Billy Joel at Madison Square Garden last weekend and she shared a video of her “New York State of Mind” performance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon!

The 24-year-old entertainer appeared on The Tonight Show all week long and for her final performance, she shared the video instead of singing live on the show.

“Girl’s got pipes!” Billy told the audience after Miley belted out the classic song.

Make sure to watch Miley compete in Lip Sync Battle!


Billy Joel and Miley Cyrus Perform “New York State of Mind” at Madison Square Garden
Photos: NBC
