Nelly Addresses Rape Allegations, Says He is the 'Completely Innocent'
Nelly is speaking out after being arrested for allegedly raping a woman early Saturday morning.
After being released from jail, the 42-year-old rapper took to Twitter to address the allegations made against him.
“Let me say that I am beyond shocked that I have been targeted with this false allegation. I am completely innocent. I am confident that once the facts are looked at , it will be very clear that I am the victim of a false allegation,” Nelly wrote.
Nelly‘s lawyer recently told JustJared.com that the allegations are completely “fabricated.”
“I also want to thank my fans for their unwavering support. They know me. I assure you I will be vindicated. And I assure you, I will pursue every legal option to address this defaming claim. Thank you,” Nelly also tweeted.
Read all of his tweets inside…
Let me say that I am beyond shocked that I have been targeted with this false allegation. I am completely innocent. I am confident that once the facts are looked at , it will be very clear that I am the victim of a false allegation.
— Nelly_Mo (@Nelly_Mo) October 7, 2017
I do want to apologize to my loved ones for the embarrassment and for putting myself in a situation where I could be victimized by this false and defaming allegation.
— Nelly_Mo (@Nelly_Mo) October 7, 2017
I also want to thank my fans for their unwavering support. They know me. I assure you I will be vindicated. And I assure you, I will pursue every legal option to address this defaming claim. Thank you
— Nelly_Mo (@Nelly_Mo) October 7, 2017
In other words y'all know damm well I ain't do no dumm S^*t like this..!! Love ..!!!!
— Nelly_Mo (@Nelly_Mo) October 7, 2017