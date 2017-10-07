Nelly Addresses Rape Allegations, Says He is the 'Completely Innocent'

Nelly is speaking out after being arrested for allegedly raping a woman early Saturday morning.

After being released from jail, the 42-year-old rapper took to Twitter to address the allegations made against him.

“Let me say that I am beyond shocked that I have been targeted with this false allegation. I am completely innocent. I am confident that once the facts are looked at , it will be very clear that I am the victim of a false allegation,” Nelly wrote.

Nelly‘s lawyer recently told JustJared.com that the allegations are completely “fabricated.”

“I also want to thank my fans for their unwavering support. They know me. I assure you I will be vindicated. And I assure you, I will pursue every legal option to address this defaming claim. Thank you,” Nelly also tweeted.

