Nelly's Lawyer Responds to Rape Allegation, Calls It 'Completely Fabricated'

Nelly‘s lawyer is responding to the allegations that the rapper raped a woman on his tour bus in Washington state.

The 42-year-old rapper was arrested on early Saturday morning (October 7) following the accusations.

“Nelly is the victim of a completely fabricated allegation,” Nelly‘s lawyer told JustJared.com in a statement. “Our initial investigation, clearly establishes the allegation is devoid of credibility and is motivated by greed and vindictiveness. I am confident, once the scurrilous accusation is thoroughly investigated, there will be no charges.

“Nelly is prepared to pursue all all legal avenues to redress any damage caused by this clearly false allegation,” the statement concluded.

Nelly was in town for his tour with Florida Georgia Line.