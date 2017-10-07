Top Stories
Bella Thorne Has a Crush on Camila Cabello!

Ryan Gosling Talks About Dog George's Death for First Time (Video)

Harvey Weinstein's Lawyer Reveals Her Thoughts on His Situation

Sat, 07 October 2017 at 3:00 am

Norman Reedus Meets Up With Jeffrey Dean Morgan Before NYCC Event

Norman Reedus and Jeffrey Dean Morgan had a hang session in NYC!

The two The Walking Dead co-stars were spotted on a stroll on Friday afternoon (October 6) in the East Village of New York City.

Later in the day, Norman headed to a New York Comic Con after party!

“Who’s up for New York Comicon?” Norman wrote on his Instagram, along with a photo of a zombie.

Norman suited up to stop by the Ravage Wines Lounge at the Comic Con Heroes After Dark party on Friday night.

Check out the photos from the event below…
