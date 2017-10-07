Sat, 07 October 2017 at 12:06 pm
Rita Ora Wears Eight Outfits on Set of Her New Music Video!
Rita Ora films a new music video all around the Big Apple on Thursday (October 5) in New York City.
The 26-year-old singer wore a whopping eight outfits in one day while filming the upcoming video in locations like Times Square, where she stood on the famous red stairs.
“Mood. After a 14 hour music video day. 🙅🏼,” Rita wrote on Twitter along with a photo from set.
