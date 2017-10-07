Riverdale's Cole Sprouse & Lili Reinhart Fly Out of Vancouver Together

Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart make their way through the airport for a flight out of town on Saturday morning (October 7) in Vancouver, Canada.

The rumored couple was in town while working on their show Riverdale, which returns for season two on October 11.

Earlier in the week, Cole and Lili joined their co-stars for an appearance on The Tonight Show in New York City.

Last month, Cole spoke out in an interview and addressed the rumors that he and Lili are dating, though he didn’t exactly confirm or deny them.