Ryan Murphy Says 'AHS: Cult' Mass Shooting Episode Will be Edited

Ryan Murphy has confirmed that the new episode of American Horror Story: Cult – which features a mass shooting scene – has been changed.

During a panel discussion on Saturday (October 7) in New York City, the 51-year-old series creator shared that the upcoming episode of the hit FX show has been edited to be less graphic following the deadly shooting in Las Vegas last weekend.

The upcoming episode of AHS was filmed before the shooting in Vegas that killed 58 people and injured hundreds more.



American Horror Story: Cult airs on FX on Tuesday nights.