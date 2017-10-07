Top Stories
Nelly Arrested for Allegedly Raping Woman on His Tour Bus

Nelly Arrested for Allegedly Raping Woman on His Tour Bus

Brooklyn Beckham Kisses Chloe Moretz at Soccer Match in Ireland (Video)

Brooklyn Beckham Kisses Chloe Moretz at Soccer Match in Ireland (Video)

Another Day, Another Set of Jamie Dornan Photos on the Golf Course!

Another Day, Another Set of Jamie Dornan Photos on the Golf Course!

'American Horror Story' to Air Mass Shooting Scene on Tuesday

'American Horror Story' to Air Mass Shooting Scene on Tuesday

Sat, 07 October 2017 at 6:26 pm

Ryan Murphy Says 'AHS: Cult' Mass Shooting Episode Will be Edited

Ryan Murphy Says 'AHS: Cult' Mass Shooting Episode Will be Edited

Ryan Murphy has confirmed that the new episode of American Horror Story: Cult – which features a mass shooting scene – has been changed.

During a panel discussion on Saturday (October 7) in New York City, the 51-year-old series creator shared that the upcoming episode of the hit FX show has been edited to be less graphic following the deadly shooting in Las Vegas last weekend.

The upcoming episode of AHS was filmed before the shooting in Vegas that killed 58 people and injured hundreds more.

American Horror Story: Cult airs on FX on Tuesday nights.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: FX
Posted to: American Horror Story, Ryan Murphy, Television

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • American Horror Story has a big choice to make about next week's episode - TMZ
  • You need to see Jacob Sartorius' new music video - Just Jared Jr
  • Ryan Gosling remembering his dog will have you in tears - TooFab
  • Harrison Ford had some hilarious moments on the Blade Runner 2049 press tour - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Riverdale just added a new cast member - Just Jared Jr