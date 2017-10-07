Scott Disick & Sofia Richie Grab Coffee Before Flying Out of Town

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie pick up some drinks from Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf before heading to the airport on Saturday afternoon (October 7) in Los Angeles.

The new couple joined some friends to hop on a private plane for a flight out of town. Scott, 34, and Sofia, 19, held hands while heading to the jet.

Scott took to his Instagram account that day to share a photo of a pool sitting in the middle of paradise. It looks like he is about to go on an epic vacation!

