Sat, 07 October 2017 at 5:31 pm

Scott Disick & Sofia Richie Grab Coffee Before Flying Out of Town

Scott Disick & Sofia Richie Grab Coffee Before Flying Out of Town

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie pick up some drinks from Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf before heading to the airport on Saturday afternoon (October 7) in Los Angeles.

The new couple joined some friends to hop on a private plane for a flight out of town. Scott, 34, and Sofia, 19, held hands while heading to the jet.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of

Scott took to his Instagram account that day to share a photo of a pool sitting in the middle of paradise. It looks like he is about to go on an epic vacation!

40+ pictures inside of Scott Disick and Sofia Richie out and about…

Photos: BackGrid USA
Posted to: Scott Disick, Sofia Richie

