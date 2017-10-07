Top Stories
Sat, 07 October 2017 at 7:00 pm

Timothee Chalamet Made Love to a Peach Before 'Call Me By Your Name' Filming

There is a very racy scene in the upcoming movie Call Me By Your Name in which Timothee Chalamet‘s character makes love to a peach and then Armie Hammer eats the peach, complete with a special filling.

Well, before filming ever started, both Timothee and director Luca Guadagnino tested out the peach scene to make sure it was accurately described in the book!

“I was tempted to remove it from the script,” Luca told Out. “In the book, it is so strong and explicit that I thought it was a metaphor, something that couldn’t exist in real life. I was struggling with the possibility that you can masturbate yourself with such a fruit. So I grabbed a peach and I tried, and I have to say—it works.”

“I went to Timothee, and said, ‘We shoot the scene, because I tried it and it worked.’ And he said, ‘I tried, too, and I already knew it worked,’” Luca added.

Call Me By Your Name will hit theaters on November 24.
Photos: Sony Pictures Classics
Posted to: Armie Hammer, Call Me By Your Name, Timothee Chalamet

