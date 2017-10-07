Tom Daley Reveals Career Goals After Retiring from Diving!

Tom Daley flashes a smirk as he arrives at day one of the Cheltenham Literature Festival on Saturday afternoon (October 7) in Cheltenham, England.

The 23-year-old Olympic diver looked handsome in a light pink bomber and gray trousers for the event.

In a recent interview, Tom shared that he plans on getting into TV after he retires from diving.

“I am having a lot of fun with my YouTube channel and I would really like to expand that and hope in the future I can be a TV presenter, which is something I really enjoy doing., Tom said. “Who knows what I would present? But it would fun to do something, I just like talking to people, meeting people.”

Tom continued: “I also like traveling, eating, cooking and anything to do with adrenaline and any kind of bungee jumping, sky diving – not the sort of stuff I can do while diving. That kind of stuff I am all over.”