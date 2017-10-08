Top Stories
Brooklyn Beckham Kisses Chloe Moretz at Soccer Match in Ireland (Video)

Brooklyn Beckham Kisses Chloe Moretz at Soccer Match in Ireland (Video)

'American Horror Story' to Air Mass Shooting Scene on Tuesday

'American Horror Story' to Air Mass Shooting Scene on Tuesday

Sun, 08 October 2017 at 7:00 am

Adam Lambert Joins Naya Rivera at Point Honors Gala in LA

Adam Lambert Joins Naya Rivera at Point Honors Gala in LA

Adam Lambert shows off his new growing goatee as he arrives at the Point Honors Dinner Gala on Saturday night (October 7) at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles.

The 35-year-old rocker was joined at the event by former Glee star Naya Rivera who looked stunning in a nude, lace dress.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Adam Lambert

Other stars at the event included Transparent stars Judith Light, Kathryn Hahn, and Trace Lysette along with Wanda Sykes and Anthony Anderson.

15+ pictures inside of the stars arriving at the event…
Just Jared on Facebook
adam lambert joins naya rivera at the point honors gala in beverly hills 01
adam lambert joins naya rivera at the point honors gala in beverly hills 02
adam lambert joins naya rivera at the point honors gala in beverly hills 03
adam lambert joins naya rivera at the point honors gala in beverly hills 04
adam lambert joins naya rivera at the point honors gala in beverly hills 05
adam lambert joins naya rivera at the point honors gala in beverly hills 06
adam lambert joins naya rivera at the point honors gala in beverly hills 07
adam lambert joins naya rivera at the point honors gala in beverly hills 08
adam lambert joins naya rivera at the point honors gala in beverly hills 09
adam lambert joins naya rivera at the point honors gala in beverly hills 10
adam lambert joins naya rivera at the point honors gala in beverly hills 11
adam lambert joins naya rivera at the point honors gala in beverly hills 12
adam lambert joins naya rivera at the point honors gala in beverly hills 13
adam lambert joins naya rivera at the point honors gala in beverly hills 14
adam lambert joins naya rivera at the point honors gala in beverly hills 15
adam lambert joins naya rivera at the point honors gala in beverly hills 16

Photos: WENN
Posted to: Adam Lambert, Anthony Anderson, Judith Light, Kathryn Hahn, Naya Rivera, Trace Lysette, Wanda Sykes

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Cardi B enjoys a night of partying in Miami - TMZ
  • Find out when season 5 of Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. will premiere - Just Jared Jr
  • More actresses are accusing Harvey Weinstein of sexual harassment - TooFab
  • Kim Cattrall tells Sex & the City fans to move on - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Did Dove Cameron dye her hair?! - Just Jared Jr