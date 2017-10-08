Top Stories
Sun, 08 October 2017 at 2:35 pm

Bella Thorne & YouTuber Tana Mongeau Share Pre-Birthday Kiss

Bella Thorne and her girlfriend Tana Mongeau wear Halloween themed tops while leaving lunch on Saturday (October 7) in Studio City, Calif.

The new couple was joined by Bella‘s sister Dani and a few friends for the meal.

That same day, Tana shared a video of her and Bella sharing a kiss.

“ur weird i’m weird i like u @bellathorne 👅,” she captioned it.

Bella is celebrating her 20th birthday TODAY (October 8). Happy birthday Bella!!

Tana previously shared photos of the two kissing last month, first revealing their budding romance.

