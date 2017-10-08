Ben Affleck & Lindsay Shookus Couple Up for 'SNL' After Party!

Ben Affleck and his girlfriend Lindsay Shookus arrive separately at the SNL after party in the early morning hours on Sunday (October 8) in New York City.

If you don’t know, Lindsay is a producer on the hit late night show.

Also seen arriving for the after party that evening was actor Jon Hamm.

If you missed it, check out all the sketches from the night – Gal Gadot was the host and did a spectacular job!

See photos from Lindsay Shookus and Ben Affleck out together below…