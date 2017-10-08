Top Stories
Sun, 08 October 2017 at 11:30 am

Ben Affleck & Lindsay Shookus Couple Up for 'SNL' After Party!

Ben Affleck & Lindsay Shookus Couple Up for 'SNL' After Party!

Ben Affleck and his girlfriend Lindsay Shookus arrive separately at the SNL after party in the early morning hours on Sunday (October 8) in New York City.

If you don’t know, Lindsay is a producer on the hit late night show.

Also seen arriving for the after party that evening was actor Jon Hamm.

If you missed it, check out all the sketches from the nightGal Gadot was the host and did a spectacular job!

See photos from Lindsay Shookus and Ben Affleck out together below…
Just Jared on Facebook
ben affleck lindsay shookus couple up snl after party 01
ben affleck lindsay shookus couple up snl after party 02
ben affleck lindsay shookus couple up snl after party 03
ben affleck lindsay shookus couple up snl after party 04
ben affleck lindsay shookus couple up snl after party 05
ben affleck lindsay shookus couple up snl after party 06

Photos: SplashNewsOnline
Posted to: Ben Affleck, Jon Hamm, Lindsay Shookus

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Cardi B enjoys a night of partying in Miami - TMZ
  • Find out when season 5 of Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. will premiere - Just Jared Jr
  • More actresses are accusing Harvey Weinstein of sexual harassment - TooFab
  • Kim Cattrall tells Sex & the City fans to move on - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Did Dove Cameron dye her hair?! - Just Jared Jr