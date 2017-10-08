'Blade Runner 2049' Tops Weekend Box Office with Strong Debut!

Blade Runner 2049 has claimed the top spot at the weekend box office by a landslide!

The sequel to 1982′s Blade Runner, Harrison Ford returns with Ryan Gosling for the new movie, which earned $31.5 million this weekend.

Coming in at number two at the box office was Kate Winslet and Idris Elba‘s The Mountain Between Us, which brought in $10.1 million.

It is still dominating the box office many weeks after debuting! The movie came in third this week with $9.6 million.

Rounding out the top five are the My Little Pony movie and Kingsman: The Golden Circle, with $8.8 and $8.1 million earned.