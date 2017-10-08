Top Stories
Sun, 08 October 2017 at 12:40 pm

'Blade Runner 2049' Tops Weekend Box Office with Strong Debut!

'Blade Runner 2049' Tops Weekend Box Office with Strong Debut!

Blade Runner 2049 has claimed the top spot at the weekend box office by a landslide!

The sequel to 1982′s Blade Runner, Harrison Ford returns with Ryan Gosling for the new movie, which earned $31.5 million this weekend.

Coming in at number two at the box office was Kate Winslet and Idris Elba‘s The Mountain Between Us, which brought in $10.1 million.

It is still dominating the box office many weeks after debuting! The movie came in third this week with $9.6 million.

Rounding out the top five are the My Little Pony movie and Kingsman: The Golden Circle, with $8.8 and $8.1 million earned.
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: Blade Runner 2049, Box Office

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Cardi B enjoys a night of partying in Miami - TMZ
  • Find out when season 5 of Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. will premiere - Just Jared Jr
  • More actresses are accusing Harvey Weinstein of sexual harassment - TooFab
  • Kim Cattrall tells Sex & the City fans to move on - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Did Dove Cameron dye her hair?! - Just Jared Jr