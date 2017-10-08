'Call Me By Your Name' Star Armie Hammer Defends His Role on Twitter - See the Tweets!

Call Me By Your Name has already generated some backlash for the age difference between the lead roles in the film, and Armie Hammer is hitting back.

The movie, an adaptation of a 2007 novel by André Aciman, is about the relationship between a 17-year-old American-Italian boy Elio (Timothee Chalamet) and a 24-year-old American student Oliver (Hammer) who comes to live at Elio’s family’s home for the summer.

“Wow, did you act in a film about pedophilia? Are you a pedophile? Do you promote such depravity? I was once a fan. Blech!!” a user tweeted at Armie.

“You do know that you live in a state where the age of consent is 16, right….? Ok. Now shut up,” the 31-year-old actor wrote back on Saturday (October 7).

“And thank you for your service to our country,” Armie added.

See Armie‘s tweets below!

You do know that you live in a state where the age of consent is 16, right….? Ok. Now shut up. — Armie Hammer (@armiehammer) October 7, 2017