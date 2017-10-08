Chloe Bennet & 'Agents of Shield' Cast Hit Up Hulu's New York Comic Con After Party

Chloe Bennet joins her Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. co-stars while attending Hulu’s New York Comic Con After Party on Friday (October 6) in New York City.

The 25-year-old actress and her co-stars – Clark Gregg, Henry Simmons, Ian De Caestecker, Elizabeth Henstridge, Ming-Na Wen, and Natalia Cordova-Buckley – were also joined at the event by Gregg Sulkin, Josh Hutcherson, Tyler Posey, Katherine McNamara, Alisha Wainright, Jamie Chung and Bryan Greenberg, Seth Green, and Haley Joel Osment.

Tyler is also pictured wearing a cape while attending the Nissin Cup Noodles Lair at the annual Heroes After Dark celebration.

Earlier that day, a new trailer for Josh‘s upcoming Hulu show Future Man was released.