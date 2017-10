Donald Trump Weighs In on Harvey Weinstein's Sexual Harassment Allegations, Brings Up 'Locker Room Talk' Again

Donald Trump is speaking out about Harvey Weinstein‘s sexual harassment allegations which came to light last week.

Trump told reporters via a CNN video, “I’ve known Harvey Weinstein for a long time. I’m not at all surprised to see it.”

CNN’s Elizabeth Landers also asked about how his comments on the leaked lewd audio from last year are different from what Harvey did to women.

“That’s locker room…locker room talk,” Trump responded.