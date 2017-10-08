Gal Gadot Does Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid Impressions on 'SNL' - Watch Now!

Gal Gadot did an impression of Kendall Jenner while hosting Saturday Night Live on Saturday (October 7).

The Wonder Woman actress starred in a parody of E!’s new show lineups. Two of the new shows were called Kendall’s Model House and Kendall’s World, which just showed a day in the life of Kendall Jenner. In addition, Kate McKinnon portrayed Bella Hadid and Gal took on Gigi Hadid as well!

This was Gal‘s first time hosting Saturday Night Live, and she’s getting great reviews!

Click inside to watch the full lineup of Gal Gadot’s SNL sketches…