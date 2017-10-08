Gal Gadot & Kate McKinnon Kiss in 'Wonder Woman' Parody - Watch Now!

Gal Gadot and Kate McKinnon shared a kiss on last night’s SNL episode in a Wonder Woman parody!

“We went out on our scooter and got caught in some kind of vortex,” Kate‘s character Megan says about how she and Aidy Bryant ended up on the island with Wonder Woman and the fellow residents. “It looks like we found a whole island of us.”

“Who all here’s a lez?” Kate asks.

“I love all my sisters. I think their bodies are beautiful, but when I look at them all I see is strength and power,” Gal responds.

Kate and Aidy‘s characters seem really confused by what they found on the island.

“Maybe I should try and kiss you and see if I feel something,” Gal adds, before kissing Kate.

Pictured below: Gal and her husband Yaron Versano at the SNL after party in NYC.