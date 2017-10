Gina Rodriguez and her boyfriend Joe LoCicero are so cute!

The couple arrived at the L.A. Dance Project's Annual Gala on Saturday evening (October 7) in Los Angeles.

After the event, Gina posted a photo of her on the red carpet where Joe was checking her out while she wasn't looking! "Love catching joe checking me out on the red carpet," she captioned the pic. So cute!

Also seen arriving for the event was actress Isla Fisher.