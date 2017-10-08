Top Stories
Sun, 08 October 2017 at 7:46 pm

Harvey Weinstein Has Been Terminated From The Weinstein Company

Harvey Weinstein is now out of a job at The Weinstein Company.

The film producer, who has been at the center of a series of sexual harassment revelations over the past week following an explosive New York Times report, was formally terminated from his job according to a statement made by the company on Sunday (October 8).

“In light of new information about misconduct by Harvey Weinstein that has emerged in the past few days, the directors of The Weinstein Company – Robert Weinstein, Lance Maerov, Richard Koenigsberg and Tarak Ben Ammar – have determined, and have informed Harvey Weinstein, that his employment with The Weinstein Company is terminated, effective immediately,” the statement reads.

In addition, three members of the company’s board have resigned since the sexual misconduct details came to light.

Lisa Bloom, who originally signed on to represent Harvey, resigned as his advisor on Saturday.
