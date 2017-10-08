Hulu Debuts First Trailer for J.J. Abrams & Stephen King Series 'Castle Rock' - Watch Now!

Hulu and Warner Bros. Television are providing a first look at J.J. Abrams and Stephen King‘s upcoming Castle Rock series!

The teaser trailer arrived on Sunday (October 8) during New York Comic Con.

The psychological horror, set in a fictional Maine town where many of Stephen‘s books are based, including The Dead Zone, The Body and Uncle Otto’s Truck, will weave together themes and characters from the universe created by the author.

Bill Skarsgard, who played Pennywise the Clown in It, makes an appearance in the trailer.

André Holland, Melanie Lynskey and Sissy Spacek, who played the title character in the iconic film adaptation of Carrie, also appears.

Castle Rock is due to arrive on Hulu in 2018. Watch the teaser trailer below!