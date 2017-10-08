Top Stories
Brooklyn Beckham Kisses Chloe Moretz at Soccer Match in Ireland (Video)

'American Horror Story' to Air Mass Shooting Scene on Tuesday

Sun, 08 October 2017 at 12:47 am

Jason Aldean Pays Tribute to Vegas Shooting Victims & Tom Petty on 'SNL' (VIDEO)

Saturday Night Live starts off with a somber moment remembering the victims of the shooting in Las Vegas.

Jason Aldean opened tonight’s episode (October 7) to honor those that died in the shooting.

“When America is at its best, our bond and our spirit, it’s unbreakable,” Jason said.

Jason was performing on stage at the music festival last weekend when a man opened fire from his hotel room, killing 58 people and injuring hundreds more.

After speaking, Jason performed Tom Petty‘s song “I Won’t Back Down,” honoring the rocker who passed away this week.

Watch below.


Jason Aldean Performs ‘I Won’t Back Down’ – SNL
