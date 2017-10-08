Jason Aldean & Wife Brittany Kerr Return to Vegas to Visit Shooting Survivors

Jason Aldean and his wife Brittany Kerr are back in Las Vegas.

Following Jason‘s emotional performance on Saturday Night Live, the married couple returned to Nevada to visit the site of the horrific mass shooting exactly one week prior that took over fifty lives. Jason was performing when the first shots were fired.

The two visited the University Medical Center and Sunrise Hospital, according to The Blast.

“Feels surreal being back in Vegas today. Visiting some of the strongest people we have ever met…fighting the toughest battle of them all…for their lives. You have helped us try to begin the healing process by seeing the strength each one of you have. Thank you for today. We will never forget. #vegasstrong,” Brittany wrote on her Instagram.