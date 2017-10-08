Top Stories
Sun, 08 October 2017 at 5:21 pm

Jodie Foster Makes Surprise Appearance at New York City Comic Con for 'Black Mirror' Panel!

Jodie Foster is one of the surprise guests at New York Comic Con this year!

The actress and filmmaker appeared during a Black Mirror panel to moderate a discussion between creator Charlie Booker and producer Annabel Jones on Saturday (October 7) in New York City.

The trio also previewed a five-minute clip of “Arkangel,” the episode that Jodie directed for the show’s fourth season.

In addition, several of the show’s stars premiered the “USS Callister” episode at the Paley Center on Friday.

Black Mirror is expected to return to Netflix sometime later this year.
Photos: Starpix / Just Jared
