Sun, 08 October 2017 at 2:04 pm

John Krasinski & Abbie Cornish Bring 'Jack Ryan' to NYCC!

Abbie Cornish and John Krasinski pose for photos at the Jack Ryan Comic Con 2017 panel held at The Jacob K. Javits Convention Center on Saturday (October 7) in New York City.

At the panel, showrunner Carlton Cuse spoke about representation on the show.

“We tried on this show to not just have a bad guy who is a terrorist, but a variety of Muslim characters across the spectrum, and some very heroic characters,” Carlton said. He continued that filming in Morocco was “really tremendous,” with very “kind, generous, warm, helpful, talented people who worked on the show and invited us into their homes.”
Photos: Instar Images, Getty
Posted to: Abbie Cornish, John Krasinski

