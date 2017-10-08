Julianne Moore & 'Wonderstruck' Cast Premiere Film in New York

Julianne Moore rocks a gorgeous feathered dress on the red carpet at the premiere of her film Wonderstruck!

The Oscar winning actress premiered the film on Saturday (October 7) at Alice Tully Hall in New York City with her young co-stars Millicent Simmonds, Oakes Fegley, Jaden Michael, and Morgan Turner. Fellow star Cory Michael Smith was also on hand to premiere the movie.

Wonderstruck is set to hit theaters on October 20. Be sure to catch the movie later this month!

FYI: Julianne is wearing a Chanel dress.