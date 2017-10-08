Top Stories
Sun, 08 October 2017 at 9:19 am

'Justice League' Trailer Promises So Much Action - Watch Now!

'Justice League' Trailer Promises So Much Action - Watch Now!

There’s a lot in store for the superheroes in the Justice League trailer!

Ben Affleck and Gal Gadot enlist the help of other heroes including Jason Momoa‘s Aquaman, Ray Fisher‘s Cyborg, and Ezra Miller‘s The Flash. In addition, we do get a glimpse of Henry Cavill‘s Superman, who had a funeral at the end of Batman v Superman. Amy Adams‘ Lois Lane also makes an appearance.

Justice League is set to hit theaters on November 17 – be sure to catch the movie when it hits theaters!
Just Jared on Facebook
justice league trailer 01
justice league trailer 02
justice league trailer 03
justice league trailer 04
justice league trailer 05
justice league trailer 06
justice league trailer 07
justice league trailer 08
justice league trailer 09

Photos: Warner Bros
Posted to: Amy Adams, Ben Affleck, Ezra Miller, Gal Gadot, Henry Cavill, Jason Momoa, Justice League, Ray Fisher

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Cardi B enjoys a night of partying in Miami - TMZ
  • Find out when season 5 of Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. will premiere - Just Jared Jr
  • More actresses are accusing Harvey Weinstein of sexual harassment - TooFab
  • Kim Cattrall tells Sex & the City fans to move on - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Did Dove Cameron dye her hair?! - Just Jared Jr
  • Eudial

    Jason <3

  • Utope

    Cannot wait!