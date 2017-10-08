'Justice League' Trailer Promises So Much Action - Watch Now!

There’s a lot in store for the superheroes in the Justice League trailer!

Ben Affleck and Gal Gadot enlist the help of other heroes including Jason Momoa‘s Aquaman, Ray Fisher‘s Cyborg, and Ezra Miller‘s The Flash. In addition, we do get a glimpse of Henry Cavill‘s Superman, who had a funeral at the end of Batman v Superman. Amy Adams‘ Lois Lane also makes an appearance.

Justice League is set to hit theaters on November 17 – be sure to catch the movie when it hits theaters!