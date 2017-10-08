Top Stories
Sun, 08 October 2017 at 5:00 am

Karlie Kloss Returns to LA After Paris Fashion Week

Karlie Kloss Returns to LA After Paris Fashion Week

Karlie Kloss arrives in style for her flight home from France on Thursday afternoon (October 5) at LAX Airport in Los Angeles.

The 25-year-old model looked super chic in a white trench coat, black and white blouse, and black flats for her flight.

Karlie was in France last week for Paris Fashion Week.

While she was in Paris, Karlie attended tons of parties and events with her fellow model friends along with walking in a few shows.

