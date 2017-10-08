Kit Harington's Fiance Rose Leslie Flashes Engagement Ring at Airport!

Rose Leslie looks like she’s in great spirits while traveling – and she has plenty of reason to be!

The 30-year-old Scottish actress, who is newly engaged to Game of Thrones co-star Kit Harington, was photographed arriving at Heathrow Airport on Sunday (October 8) in London, England.

Rose‘s diamond engagement ring was on display as she grabbed her luggage.

Kit recently revealed that his proposal didn’t go quite as planned.

“I was going to string up some lights in some trees and do all the romantic stuff, but we were in the country and we were under this beautiful night sky and had a log fire burning and red wine and I blew my load early. Sorry that’s a really bad expression! What I meant to say was, I popped my question a bit early,” he explained on The Jonathan Ross Show.