Lady Gaga Shares Sweet Photo with Boyfriend Christian Carino

Lady Gaga is sharing her first photo with boyfriend Christian Carino.

The 31-year-old entertainer took to Instagram to share a super cute selfie with her talent agent boyfriend, thanking him for being there for her on her late friend Sonja‘s birthday.

“After rollin around on the couch feeling sad with the help of some of my #grigiogirls and a very special someone I managed to dress up and feel better in a beautiful pink sequined dress generously gifted to me from @oscardelarenta Sonja would want us to celebrate her Birthday. So we are. Dressed in Pink and handing out pink chocolate kisses for #breastcancerawareness,” Gaga captioned the below photo.

Gaga and Christian have been dating since early this year, and have remained relatively lowkey with their relationship.