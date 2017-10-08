Leslie Jones Dresses Up as Wonder Woman for Gal Gadot on 'SNL' - Watch Now!

It was Wonder Woman vs. Wonder Woman on Saturday Night Live!

During her opening monologue, tonight’s host Gal Gadot was joined on stage by Leslie Jones who dressed up as the Times Square street performer version of Wonder Woman.

The two ladies hilariously went back and forth comparing the different weapons they use to take down evil.

“I have a lasso that makes people tell you the truth,” Gal said, to which Leslie replied, “And b–ch, I got vodka.”

Watch the monologue below!



Gal Gadot Monologue – SNL