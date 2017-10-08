Nina Dobrev Gets Ready For 'Lucky Day' Filming in Canada

Nina Dobrev rocks a pair of camo leggings while heading back to her car on Saturday (October 7) in Los Angeles.

The 28-year-old actress paired her leggings with a black hat, tank, and workout shoes for her shopping trip.

Nina will soon head to Canada to work on her upcoming thriller Lucky Day, alongside Crispin Glover and Luke Bracey.

Nina recently took the cover of Rogue magazine where she dished on her exit from The Vampire Diaries. Be sure to check out her feature now!